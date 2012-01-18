LONDON Jan 18 Centre Gavin Henson was
recalled by Wales in a provisional 45-man squad named on
Wednesday for the Six Nations tournament starting next month.
The 29-year-old missed last year's World Cup, in which Wales
reached the semi-finals, after suffering a wrist injury in the
warm-up win over England in August.
Henson, capped 33 times and part of Wales's 2005 and 2008
Six Nations grand slam-winning teams, had returned to the
international fold in June after a two-year absence caused by
injury and off-field distractions.
Coach Warren Gatland has stuck with the majority of his
World Cup squad, although injuries deprive him of locks Luke
Charteris and Alun Wyn Jones.
Gatland called up six uncapped players; winger Harry
Robinson, scrumhalf Rhys Webb, centre Ashley Beck, prop Rhodri
Jones, fullback Liam Williams and lock Lou Reed.
The squad will be reduced following a seven-day training
camp next week in Gdansk, Poland.
Wales start the tournament against Ireland in Dublin on Feb.
5.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)