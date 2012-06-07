(Adds quotes, details)
* Wales make four changes for first test
* Williams replaces Roberts at inside centre
June 7 Scott Williams was charged with filling
the big shoes of Jamie Roberts in the Welsh midfield as the Six
Nations champions named a powerful side for the first test
against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.
British and Irish Lion Roberts was ruled out for six months
after having an operation on a troublesome knee injury in April,
but Wales will not miss the physicality he brings to the centres
as his 12-cap replacement is a similarly robust 101 kgs.
Williams lines up in the huge Welsh backline which left
European defences in tatters during their Grand Slam success
alongside outside centre Jonathan Davies and wingers George
North and Alex Cuthbert, who all weigh in at over 100kgs.
Openside flanker Sam Warburton will lead Wales for
Saturday's test at Lang Park after being forced from the field
against France in the Six Nations decider in March with a nerve
problem in his shoulder.
With the Wallabies suffering numerous injury problems, the
tourists are expected to challenge closely for the series but
they have a poor record in the southern hemisphere and have not
beaten their opponents in Australia since 1969.
To break that losing run, caretaker coach Rob Howley, in
charge after Warren Gatland injured his legs in an accident at
home, has made three changes to his pack for their first test
since they beat France in March.
Locks Luke Charteris and Bradley Davies pack down in the
second row, with British and Irish Lion Alun Wyn-Jones dropping
to the bench and Ian Evans unavailable because he is getting
married this weekend.
Scarlets hooker Ken Owens takes over from Matthew Rees in
the front row in a strong pack that is likely to attack
Australia in their traditional Achilles heel, the scrum, which
was wobbled by Scotland in a 9-6 defeat on Tuesday.
Wales lost to Australia 21-18 in the third-place playoff at
the World Cup in October and the Wallabies proved to be
party-poopers in winger Shane Williams' testimonial in Cardiff
in December by recording a 24-18 win.
Flyhalf James Hook, who missed a simple kick in the narrow
World Cup defeat, is named on the bench for Saturday's test with
Rhys Priestland charged with calling the shots in the pivotal
position.
Hook, who started at inside centre in the 30-21 win over the
Barbarians in Cardiff on Saturday, is joined on the replacements
bench by uncapped centre Ashley Beck.
"We have created some winning momentum, we have a recent
home win against the Barbarians to take into this game and have
built a certain amount of confidence within the squad," Howley
said.
"We are well prepared and looking forward to the challenge
this weekend."
Team
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies,
12-Scott Williams, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike
Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan
Lydiate, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Ken
Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Matthew Rees, 17-Paul James, 18-Alun Wyn
Jones, 19-Ryan Jones, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook,
22-Ashley Beck.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Nick
Mulvenney)