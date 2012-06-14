SYDNEY, June 14 Wales coach Rob Howley made four changes to his side for the second test against Australia on Thursday, including the return of former skipper Ryan Jones at number eight in place of the injured Toby Faletau.

Faletau returned home on Wednesday after breaking a bone in his hand, forcing one of three changes to the Wales pack from the eight that played in the 27-19 loss in Brisbane last week.

Alun Wyn Jones, who captained Wales in their midweek tour match against an ACT Brumbies second string side, comes into the second row in place of Luke Charteris, while Matthew Rees is preferred to Ken Owens at hooker.

The one change in the backline comes at the inside centre position left open by the injury to Jamie Roberts with Ashley Beck set to win his second cap in place of Scott Williams, who drops to the bench.

Howley has kept faith with Rhys Priestland at flyhalf despite his much-criticised performance at Lang Park and James Hook remains on the bench.

"After the first test Australia are obviously in the ascendancy, but the tour is not over by any means and we have all to play for on Saturday," Howley said in a news release.

"We are bringing three very experienced players into the pack, all three made an impact from the bench during the first test which has justified their selection in the starting line-up this weekend.

"Having played two matches now on Australian soil we have acclimatised and are ready for another huge challenge this Saturday in Melbourne."

Team - 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ashley Beck, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Ryan Jones, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Paul James, 18-Luke Charteris, 19-Justin Tipuric, 20-Rhys Webb, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott Williams. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)