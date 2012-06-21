SYDNEY, June 21 Wales named an unchanged starting line-up for the third test against Australia in Sydney this weekend, where they will again be looking to beat their hosts on home soil for the first time since 1969.

The Wallabies beat the Six Nations champions 27-19 in the first test in Brisbane before squeaking home 25-23 with a late Mike Harris penalty kick last Saturday in Melbourne to clinch the series.

Wales are determined to leave Australia with a victory to show for their efforts and caretaker coach Rob Howley has kept faith with the team that came so close to providing it last weekend.

"This Wales team was within around 30 seconds of beating the Wallabies on their home patch for the first time in 43 years," Howley said in a news release.

"The challenge now is to go one better than that and make sure we are ahead on the scoreboard, not just when the hooter goes, but when the game finishes this weekend."

The only change to the matchday 22 is at replacement hooker, where Ken Owens returns to the squad in place of Richard Hibbard after starting the first test but missing out altogether on the second.

Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ashley Beck, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Ryan Jones, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Luke Charteris, 19-Justin Tipuric, 20-Rhys Webb, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott Williams. (Reporting by Nick Mulvennney; Editing by John O'Brien)