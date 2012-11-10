Nov 10 A match-hardened Argentina showed off all their improvement after a season mixing with the best of the southern hemisphere as they stunned Six Nations champions Wales 26-12 in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Pumas, fresh from their inaugural season in the Rugby Championship, dominated possession and territory under the roof at the Millennium Stadium and thoroughly deserved their triumph.

Wingers Juan Imhoff and Gonzalo Camacho scored second-half tries for Argentina while flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez converted both tries and kicked two penalties and two drop goals for a personal haul of 16 points.

Fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicked all of Wales' points with four penalties.

While it was Wales' fourth straight defeat following their June tour of Australia, Argentina's victory came exactly 11 years to the day since their first win over the Welsh in Cardiff. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett, editing by Josh Reich)