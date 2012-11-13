Rugby-Wales look North in bid to conquer Scotland
LONDON, Feb 22 Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
LONDON Nov 13 Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Josh Turnbull will take no further part in the November internationals after picking up injuries in the 26-12 defeat by Argentina on Saturday, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said.
Jones sustained a shoulder injury while Turnbull suffered medial ligament damage to his knee and will be sidelined for at least four weeks.
Wales host Samoa on Friday before taking on world champions New Zealand and Australia.
The WRU said in a statement that Jamie Roberts, who sustained mild concussion against the Pumas, was hopeful of being available for the Samoa game but fellow centre Jonathan Davies, who missed the home loss, was still unable to train fully because of a groin problem. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 22 England prop Joe Marler is reaping the benefits of his self-imposed exile from international rugby at the end of last season with the forward admitting the risky decision helped revive his love for the sport.
WELLINGTON, Feb 22 Nehe Milner-Skudder's return from a shoulder injury that brought his season to an end last year has been delayed further as the Hurricanes' outside back did not travel to Tokyo for their Super Rugby season opener against the Sunwolves.