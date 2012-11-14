LONDON Nov 14 Six Nations rugby champions Wales have reacted to their home defeat to Argentina on Saturday by dropping captain Sam Warburton to the bench among eight changes to the team to face Samoa on Friday.

The flanker, who led Wales to the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup and the Six Nations grand slam earlier this year, is replaced in the starting lineup by Justin Tipuric.

Former skipper Ryan Jones will take over the armband for a record 29th time.

Jones comes in for the injured Josh Turnbull at blindside and lock Bradley Davies replaces Alun Wyn Jones. Turnbull and Wyn Jones will take no further part in the November internationals. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)