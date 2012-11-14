Rugby-Pitch problems force venue change for Tonga-Wales test
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Tonga's test against Wales in June is to be moved to another venue over concerns about the state of the pitch at the National Stadium in Nuku'alofa.
LONDON Nov 14 Six Nations rugby champions Wales have reacted to their home defeat to Argentina on Saturday by dropping captain Sam Warburton to the bench among eight changes to the team to face Samoa on Friday.
The flanker, who led Wales to the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup and the Six Nations grand slam earlier this year, is replaced in the starting lineup by Justin Tipuric.
Former skipper Ryan Jones will take over the armband for a record 29th time.
Jones comes in for the injured Josh Turnbull at blindside and lock Bradley Davies replaces Alun Wyn Jones. Turnbull and Wyn Jones will take no further part in the November internationals. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Tonga's test against Wales in June is to be moved to another venue over concerns about the state of the pitch at the National Stadium in Nuku'alofa.
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand for a planned holiday after he failed a drink-driving test in Paris earlier this week.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 31 Saracens 23 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 14 11 1 2 450 312 8 54 2. Saracens 15 10 1 4 353 202 7 49 3. Exeter Chiefs 14 7 3 4 372 274 10 44 4. Bath Rugby 14 9 0 5 326 246 7 43 5. Leicester Tigers 14 8 0 6 319 274 6 38 6. Harlequins 14 8 0 6 322 319 5 37 7.