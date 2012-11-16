CARDIFF Nov 16 Six Nations grand slam champions Wales suffered a fifth straight loss when they were humbled 26-19 at home by Samoa in a November international on Friday.

The Pacific Islanders were bright from the off and Fa'atoina Autagavaia scored a try after just over a minute following a flowing drive marked by missed Wales tackles.

The hosts went in 13-10 ahead at the break, albeit against the run of play thanks to Ashley Beck's breakaway try after an interception well inside his own half.

Wales started with usual captain Sam Warburton on the bench and with Mike Phillips recalled as scrumhalf but eight changes from the defeat by Argentina last weekend failed to spark the home side under interim coach Rob Howley.

The Welsh, who host world champions New Zealand next weekend, clung on during the second half but Johnny Leota's late try gave Samoa breathing space and a deserved victory. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Alan Baldwin)