June 6 With 15 of their senior internationals touring with the British and Irish Lions in Australia, Wales have named four uncapped players in their starting line-up for Saturday's first test against Japan in Osaka.

Teenage winger Dafydd Howells, flanker James King, centre Owen Williams and hooker Emyr Phillips would all make their international debuts in the new-look team, Robin McBryde, the head coach for the Japan tour, said on Thursday.

Four more uncapped players are on the bench for the first test against Japan.

"The squad have really worked hard over the last couple of weeks and they are ready to get out and play," McBryde said in a statement on the Welsh Rugby Union website (www.wru.co.uk).

"We have been impressed with training and all the boys have put their hand up to try and get into the test team.

"They are eager to get out there now, pull on the jersey and show what they can do. It's a fantastic opportunity for them and they know the importance of wearing the jersey and representing our nation."

McBryde, who is standing for Warren Gatland while the head coach tours with the Lions, expected a strong showing from his young team.

"There is a lot of potential within this group," he added. "As much as the players are looking forward to Saturday, we as a management group are really excited by it and are expectant of the performance.

"We have picked a group of players for their qualities, created a good environment and the momentum has really gathered."

Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Harry Robinson, 13-Owen Williams, 12-Jonathan Spratt, 11-Dafydd Howells, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Lloyd Williams, 8-Rob McCusker, 7-James King, 6-Andrew Coombs, 5-Lou Reed, 4-Bradley Davies (captain), 3-Scott Andrews, 2-Emyr Phillips, 1-Ryan Bevington

Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Rhys Gill, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Andries Pretorius, 20-Dan Baker, 21-Tavis Knoyle, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Tom Prydie (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)