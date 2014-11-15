CARDIFF Nov 15 Wales beat a valiant 14-man Fiji 17-13 in Cardiff on Saturday in a precursor to next year when the two nations meet in the pool stages of the World Cup.

In an open first half, Wales scored unconverted tries through giant wingers George North and Alex Cuthbert and a converted penalty try following a collapsed maul to take a 17-6 lead into the break.

Fiji, whose response came courtesy of two Nemani Nadolo penalties, provided a number of dangerous moments through their typically expansive attacking rugby but were let down by a lack of composure and poor decision making.

Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu was shown a yellow card in the 36th minute for a series of infringements and within six minutes of returning to the field was shown a second yellow card for a dangerous tug on Bradley Davies.

Despite their numerical advantage, Wales struggled to break down Fiji who defended with a steely resoluteness which was non-existent in the first half.

After Toby Faletau had a late try ruled out, Nadolo intercepted a stray pass to race 70 metres to score.