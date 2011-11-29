Nov 29 Wales winger Shane Williams will end his glittering international career against Australia on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who has scored 57 tries for his country, will play his 87th and last test for Wales at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

"It does not often happen ... a player gets the opportunity to call time on his international career, then play one last match like this one in front of his home fans and the people he has given so much joy and entertainment to," said coach Warren Gatland in a statement.

"Saturday is a great opportunity for the fans to show Shane what he has meant to them and we all hope to send him off on the right note."

Williams was one of nine players named in Saturday's team who appeared in the defeat by Australia in last month's World Cup third-place playoff.

Captain Sam Warburton returns for the first time since his sending-off in the World Cup semi-final defeat by France.

Lock Ian Evans is back in the starting side, after a three-year absence, in place of the injured Luke Charteris and prop Scott Andrews will make his first start for his country.

The Wallabies warmed up for the match by crushing the Barbarians 60-11 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Wales team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny; 14-George North, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Shane Williams; 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Lloyd Williams; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Scott Andrews, 2-Huw Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: Matthew Rees, Ryan Bevington, Ryan Jones, Justin Tipuric, Tavis Knoyle, Dan Biggar, Alex Cuthbert. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)