By Justin Palmer
| CARDIFF
CARDIFF Dec 3 Australia overcame a
sluggish start to beat Wales 24-18 in a one-off test at the
Millennium Stadium on Saturday.
The Wallabies produced a strong second-half showing to again
defeat Warren Gatland's side, six weeks after their victory in
their World Cup third-place playoff in October.
Wales winger Shane Williams, his country's all-time record
try scorer, took his tally to 58 with a last-gasp touchdown on
his 87th and final appearance before international retirement
but it was an otherwise disjointed display from the hosts.
Wales led 6-3 at the break but the game quickly changed
after fullback Leigh Halfpenny was sin-binned nine minutes after
the restart.
Australia took the game by the scruff of the neck as Will
Genia, Lachie Turner and Berrick Barnes crossed for quick scores
to subdue a home crowd hoping to give Williams a winning send
off.
Rhys Priestland crossed for a first Welsh try but the
Wallabies, who thrashed the Barbarians 60-11 at Twickenham last
week, held firm until Williams raised the roof when he burst
through in the final seconds.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)