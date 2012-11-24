CARDIFF Nov 24 World champions New Zealand overwhelmed Wales 33-10 at the Millennium stadium on Saturday with the assistance of a flawless display of place kicking from replacement flyhalf Aaron Cruden.

Cruden, playing at number 10 after Dan Carter pulled out of the match on Friday with a leg injury, kicked four penalties and converted all three New Zealand tries.

Flanker Liam Messam, prop Tony Woodcock and lock Luke Romano each crossed the Welsh line. Wales's replacement centre Scott Williams and right wing Alex Cuthbert scored their second half tries.

New Zealand extended their unbeaten run to 20 while Wales, third in last year's World Cup before completing their third Six Nations grand slam in seven years, have now lost six games in a row including all three November internationals. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ken Ferris)