Rugby-Australia back Lealiifano's leukaemia in remission
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
CARDIFF Nov 24 World champions New Zealand overwhelmed Wales 33-10 at the Millennium stadium on Saturday with the assistance of a flawless display of place kicking from replacement flyhalf Aaron Cruden.
Cruden, playing at number 10 after Dan Carter pulled out of the match on Friday with a leg injury, kicked four penalties and converted all three New Zealand tries.
Flanker Liam Messam, prop Tony Woodcock and lock Luke Romano each crossed the Welsh line. Wales's replacement centre Scott Williams and right wing Alex Cuthbert scored their second half tries.
New Zealand extended their unbeaten run to 20 while Wales, third in last year's World Cup before completing their third Six Nations grand slam in seven years, have now lost six games in a row including all three November internationals. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ken Ferris)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 57 Benetton Rugby Treviso 20 Ulster 37 Glasgow Warriors 17 Ospreys 23 Munster 25 Connacht 14 Newport Gwent Dragons 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 15 13 0 2 392 204 7 59 2. Leinster 15 12 0 3 452 249 8 56 3. Ospreys 15 11 0 4 436