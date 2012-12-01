CARDIFF Dec 1 A last-gasp try to Kurtley Beale gave Australia a thrilling 14-12 victory over Wales on Saturday which condemned the Welsh to a seventh successive defeat and left them facing a daunting World Cup challenge.

Flyhalf Beale dived over in the corner with 20 seconds of time left under a closed roof at the Millennium stadium.

Wales, needing a draw or win to stay in the world's top eight after a miserable run of form, now find themselves cast into the third band of seeds for Monday's 2015 World Cup pool draw.

Beale also kicked three penalties for the Australians, who return home after tour wins over Wales, Italy and England, with their only blemish a heavy opening defeat by France. Leigh Halfpenny, who needed lengthy treatment which delayed the end of the game, landed three penalties for Wales. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by John Mehaffey)