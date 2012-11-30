Nov 30 Wales lock Ian Evans has been ruled out of Saturday's test against Australia in Cardiff with a knee problem and will be replaced by Lou Reed.

Cardiff Blues second row Reed, 25, who was only called up to the training squad this week, goes into the starting XV to partner Luke Charteris.

Reed won his only previous cap last season in the Six Nations against Scotland when he came on as a replacement.

Evans, who was brought in because Bradley Davies had concussion, has now been "excluded in order to give him optimum opportunity to manage his injury", the Welsh Rugby Union said on its website (www.wru.co.uk) on Friday.

The 28-year-old Evans, who was injured when the Six Nations champions suffered a surprise 26-12 defeat by Argentina at the Millennium Stadium on Nov. 10, failed a fitness test on Friday.

"Whilst he completed training this week, he has not been totally free of pain and with this in mind ... it has been decided to withdraw him from the game in order to seek further investigation and opinion," the WRU added.

Wales, who have been beset by injuries during this month's series of internationals, have also lost to Samoa and world champions New Zealand.

Another defeat would drop Wales to the third tier of countries in Monday's pool draw for the 2015 World Cup.

Wales team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Aaron Shingler, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Lou Reed, 3-Scott Andrews, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Ryan Jones, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Tavis Knoyle, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Scott Williams (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Tony Jimenez)