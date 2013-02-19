Feb 19 Wales flanker Sam Warburton has been named on the replacements' bench for Saturday's Six nations match against Italy, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Warburton missed the 16-6 victory in France due to a shoulder injury and Ryan Jones took over the captaincy, with coach Rob Howley naming the same team last week to take on the Italians in Rome.

Experienced lock Alun Wyn Jones was also named on the bench in place of Lou Reed.

"We announced last week that we would reward the starting XV that beat France by keeping faith with the same line-up for this weekend's game," Howley said.

"The side is fit and raring to go and on the bench we have brought in Sam (Warburton) and Alun Wyn (Jones), who have both returned from injury which is a boost to the squad."

Wales team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips; 1-Gethin Jenkins, 2-Richard Hibbard, 3-Adam Jones, 4-Andrew Coombs, 5-Ian Evans, 6-Ryan Jones (captain), 7-Justin Tipuric (captain), 8-Toby Faletau.

Replacement: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Craig Mitchell, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Sam Warburton, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Scott Williams. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)