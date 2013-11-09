CARDIFF Nov 9 South Africa's greater potency with ball in hand saw the southern hemisphere side continue their dominance over Six Nations champions Wales with a 24-15 victory in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales have won just once in 107 years of competition against South Africa and might feel this was an opportunity lost after dominating possession and territory.

The Springboks ran in three tries to nil as they capitalised on a fast start against a fired up Wales on a greasy surface at the Millennium Stadium.

Jean de Villiers, Bismark du Plessis and Fourie du Preez scored tries for the Boks, to go with a penalty and two conversions from Morne Steyn.

Leigh Halfpenny slotted five penalties for the home side, who had their opportunities in the Bok 22, but could not convert.

It was not an ill-tempered match, but South Africa played for 20 minutes with 14 men after losing Francois Louw and Coenie Oosthuizen to the sin-bin, while Welshman Gethin Jenkins was also shown a yellow-card by referee Alain Rolland.