Nov 14 Prop Gethin Jenkins will win his 100th international cap and centre Cory Allen makes his debut when Wales take on Argentina at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Jenkins will become only the fourth Welsh player to reach the milestone after Stephen Jones (104), Martyn Williams (100) and Gareth Thomas (100).

Allen, 20, replaces the injured Jonathan Davies in the midfield.

"Saturday will be a huge occasion for Gethin (Jenkins) and a fantastic milestone," coach Warren Gatland said on Thursday.

"We have made a number of changes due to injury but it's a great opportunity for players we have been very impressed with. For Cory (Allen) it will be his first taste of international rugby and for Rhodri (Jones) a chance to gain more experience.

"Justin (Tipuric) played very well off the bench last weekend (against South Africa).

"At fly-half it was always our intention to give Dan (Biggar) and Rhys (Priestland) one game each at the start of the series and it's Dan chance this weekend."

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Cory Allen, 12-Scott Williams, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Justin Tipuric, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Rhodri Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-Ryan Jones, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Ashley Beck (Reporting by Ossian Shine, editing by Justin Palmer)