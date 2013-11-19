Nov 19 Nineteen-year-old winger Hallam Amos will make his test debut for Wales against Tonga on Friday as coach Warren Gatland announced a team showing 11 changes from Saturday's record victory over Argentina.

Amos, who made his Dragons debut at 17, will have plenty of experience around him in the back three as British and Irish Lions duo George North and Leigh Halfpenny also start in the team named on Tuesday.

There is a fresh look to the midfield, however, as Ashley Beck starts alongside Owen Williams while James Hook is the third flyhalf in three games, outside Lloyd Williams.

There are six changes in the pack, including a return from injury for lock Ian Evans, while Ryan Jones packs down at number eight and will captain the side.

Friday's match at the Millennium Stadium is the first meeting between the two for 10 years - dating back to Wales's 27-20 victory in the pool stage of the 2003 World Cup.

The hosts go into it with confidence high after emphatically ending their three-year wait for a November victory by thrashing Argentina 40-6 but will not take anything for granted, having lost at home to Samoa in their "easier" match a year ago.

"Tonga are a typical south sea island side and will be physical, powerful and won't take a backwards step," said Gatland.

"We pride ourselves on matching other side's physicality and we will have to do that on Friday.

"We have made a number of changes but it's a great opportunity for these guys to show us exactly how they cope with the international game."

Wales team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Owen Williams, 12-Ashley Beck, 11-Hallam Amos, 10-James Hook, 9-Lloyd Williams; 8-Ryan Jones, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Andrew Coombs, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Rhodri Jones, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Paul James (Bath).

Replacements: 16-Emyr Phillips, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Dan Lydiate, 20-Sam Warburton, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Jordan Williams