Nov 30 A Quade Cooper-inspired Australia ended a difficult year with an entertaining 30-26 win over Wales in the final November international in Cardiff on Saturday.

In a season which saw the Wallabies lose to the British and Irish Lions, struggle in the Rugby Championship, sack coach Robbie Deans and suffer from ill-discipline off the field, they finished on a high as they look to build for the 2015 World Cup.

Led by strong performances from flyhalf Cooper and fullback Israel Folau, the visitors shrugged off an early try by Welsh wing George North to register a narrow victory, which included 20 points for centre Christian Lealiifano.

Lealiifano, Folau and Joe Tomane scored tries for the Wallabies, while North added his second as Wales recovered from 30-16 down to get agonisingly close to victory.

The result also meant Australia extended their winning streak over Wales to nine matches, an important boost as the two sides are due to meet in the pool stages of the World Cup, a group which also includes hosts England. (Writin by Josh Reich in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)