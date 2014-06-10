PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 10 Uncapped scrumhalf Gareth Davies scored on his debut as Wales ran in five tries to beat provincial side Eastern Province Kings 34-12 in a tour match on Tuesday.

The Scarlets number nine notched the fifth and final try to add to earlier efforts from flanker Josh Turnbull, centre Cory Allen, flyhalf James Hook and wing Alex Cuthbert.

Hook also kicked three conversions and a penalty.

The Kings, who will return to Super Rugby in 2016 after a one season stint last year, scored tries through wing Shakes Soyizwapi and prop Simon Kerrod. Flyhalf George Whitehead added a conversion.

The match was the only warm-up for Wales ahead of the first test against South Africa in Durban on Saturday.

The second and final test will be played in Nelspruit on June 14.