NELSPRUIT, June 19 Wales' determination to match the muscle of South Africa has seen coach Warren Gatland make two changes to his pack for the second test at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.

The Welsh were second-best in all departments during their 38-16 loss in the first test in Durban last weekend, but Gatland hopes a change of guard will spark an improvement in what is the last test of their season.

Scarlets prop Samson Lee will make his first start for the side in the front row and flanker Josh Turnbull comes into the starting XV after featuring from the bench last weekend.

"We have been really happy with the response from the players during training this week, we have had a good week and we see Saturday as an opportunity to right the wrongs of last weekend," Gatland said in a statement on Thursday.

"We were disappointed with last week's display but we want to finish the season with a big performance and show what we know we are capable of.

"It's a great opportunity for Samson and Josh and they deserve the chance after impressing from the bench last weekend."

Lee, who made his international debut last November against Argentina, comes on for Adam Jones and joins Gethin Jenkins and hooker Ken Owens in a new look front row.

Turnbull replaces Aaron Shingler, who drops out of the match-day squad.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones, who will make his 80th appearance for Wales, continues his partnership with Luke Charteris in the second-row with Turnbull lining up alongside British and Irish Lions duo Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau.

The back-line remains unchanged from the first test with Mike Phillips and Dan Biggar named at half-back.

Wales' record centre partnership of Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Davies feature in the midfield with George North and Alex Cuthbert on the wings and Liam Williams at full-back.

There are three changes amongst the replacements with Aaron Jarvis, Jake Ball and Dan Baker all coming into the match-day squad.

They join Matthew Rees and Paul James as the forward contingent. Gareth Davies and Matthew Morgan who both made their international debuts in Durban are named on the bench along with James Hook.

Wales: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Josh Turnbull, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements: 16-Matthew Rees, 17-Paul James, 18-Aaron Jarvis, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Dan Baker, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-James Hook, 23-Matthew Morgan (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)