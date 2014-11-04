LONDON Nov 4 Wales have recalled flanker Sam Warburton and fullback Leigh Halfpenny for Saturday's test against Australia in Cardiff.

Hooker Richard Hibbard and scrumhalf Rhys Webb, who also missed this year's tour of South Africa due to injury, were also included in the starting line-up.

George North and Jamie Roberts form a formidable centre partnership and prop Paul James continues in the front row alongside Samson Lee and Hibbard.

Wales have lost their last eight tests against Australia by single-figure margins.

"We have spoke a lot about this autumn and the year ahead and we are really excited to kick off the campaign this weekend," coach Warren Gatland said on Tuesday.

"We have had a couple of very hard weeks at training, the squad have been put through their paces but have come through well.

"It's good to be able to bring back a number of players who missed the last two tests, and they add to what is a very experienced side."

Wales team - 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-George North, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 4-Jake Ball, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Paul James

Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Gethin Jenkins, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Bradley Davies, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Cory Allen (Reporting by Ed Osmond)