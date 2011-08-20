LONDON Aug 20 Wales ensured they would be leaving for the World Cup in good spirits with a 28-13 victory over Argentina on Saturday in their final warmup game before the tournament in New Zealand.

A slow first half came alive in the last four minutes with Andy Powell and Alun Wyn Jones scoring tries in quick succession and James Hook adding the conversions that gave the hosts a 14-3 lead at the break at the Millennium Stadium.

The Pumas had led through a Felipe Contepomi penalty in a game where players were out to impress their coaches before Monday's deadline to name their final 30-man World Cup squads.

Mistakes crept in for a tired-looking Argentina as Hook kicked Wales further ahead before George North powered through for the third try.

Hook missed the conversion -- the only blot on his copybook -- before Argentina muscled their way through for a Martin Scelzo try that was converted by Contepomi, who had earlier kicked another penalty over.

Hook added a final penalty with the last kick of the game to add some gloss to the scoreline and add fuel to calls for coach Warren Gatland to make him his first-choice number 10, the versatile back's favoured position.

Wales begin their World Cup campaign against champions South Africa in Pool D on Sept. 11, while Argentina face England in their Pool B opener on Sept. 10.

While Wales have finished their warm-ups, Argentina play English club side Worcester Warriors on Tuesday where they will be hoping to sharpen up.