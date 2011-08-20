LONDON Aug 20 Wales ensured they would be
leaving for the World Cup in good spirits with a 28-13 victory
over Argentina on Saturday in their final warmup game before the
tournament in New Zealand.
A slow first half came alive in the last four minutes with
Andy Powell and Alun Wyn Jones scoring tries in quick succession
and James Hook adding the conversions that gave the hosts a 14-3
lead at the break at the Millennium Stadium.
The Pumas had led through a Felipe Contepomi penalty in a
game where players were out to impress their coaches before
Monday's deadline to name their final 30-man World Cup squads.
Mistakes crept in for a tired-looking Argentina as Hook
kicked Wales further ahead before George North powered through
for the third try.
Hook missed the conversion -- the only blot on his copybook
-- before Argentina muscled their way through for a Martin
Scelzo try that was converted by Contepomi, who had earlier
kicked another penalty over.
Hook added a final penalty with the last kick of the game to
add some gloss to the scoreline and add fuel to calls for coach
Warren Gatland to make him his first-choice number 10, the
versatile back's favoured position.
Wales begin their World Cup campaign against champions South
Africa in Pool D on Sept. 11, while Argentina face England in
their Pool B opener on Sept. 10.
While Wales have finished their warm-ups, Argentina play
English club side Worcester Warriors on Tuesday where they will
be hoping to sharpen up.
