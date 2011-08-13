CARDIFF, Wales Aug 13 Wales produced a superb defensive performance to beat England 19-9 in a feisty World Cup warm-up match at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

England dominated early possession but wasted numerous opportunities and the score was level at 6-6 at halftime following two penalties each from Wales's Rhys Priestland and England's Toby Flood.

Flood kicked another penalty early in the second half but Wales took advantage of a spell of pressure on the English line, fullback James Hook wriggling over from close range and adding the conversion to put the home side 13-9 ahead.

England, who beat Wales 23-19 at Twickenham last Saturday, made several substitutions but lacked any creative inspiration just three weeks before the start of the World Cup in New Zealand and Hook's two late penalties sealed the Welsh win.

Wales also survived spells in the sin-bin for centre Jamie Roberts and scrum-half Mike Phillips during the second half. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)