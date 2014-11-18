LONDON Nov 18 Wales centre Jonathan Davies has recoverd from a shoulder injury in time to face New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday when he will make his first appearance in the November international series.

Davies, who missed the first two matches of this month's series against Australia and Fiji, is coach Warren Gatland's only change to the side that started against the Wallabies in Wales's 33-28 defeat two weeks ago.

Wales beat Fiji 17-13 at the Millennium Stadium last weekend and fullback Leigh Halfpenny, who missed that game with concussion, will be fit to face the All Blacks.

"It's pretty much the same side that played against Australia and it's a boost to have a few players back from injury," Gatland said on the WRU website (www.wru.co.uk) on Tuesday.

"A couple of decisions have been forced upon us. Gethin Jenkins has a hamstring strain, Bradley Davies hasn't trained for the first couple of days and Liam Williams had a bit of an ankle knock at the weekend.

"The players are obviously excited about the opportunity to face the number one side at a packed Millennium Stadium. We have named an experienced team and we are really looking forward to it."

After Saturday's match against world champions New Zealand, Wales conclude the November series with the visit of South Africa to the Millennium Stadium on Nov. 29.

Team

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Jake Ball, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Paul James

Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-James Hook, 23-Liam Williams (Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Ken Ferris)