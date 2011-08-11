LONDON Aug 11 CARDIFF, Aug 11 (Reuters) -
Wales gave Gavin Henson an opportunity on Thursday to press his
World Cup claims by selecting the controversial centre for
Saturday's return clash against England at the Millennium
Stadium.
Henson, 29, who was a key member of the 2005 and 2008 grand
slam teams, was recalled after a two-year absence for Wales's
match against the Barbarians in June.
He has never appeared in a World Cup and is not attached to
a club having been released by Saracens and Toulouse after brief
sojourns at the English and French clubs.
Jamie Roberts moves to outside centre to accommodate Henson
while James Hook returns after a neck injury to play at
fullback.
Hook replaces Morgan Stoddart who broke his leg during
Wales's 23-19 defeat at Twickenham last Saturday in the first
World Cup warm-up match between the two sides.
"We need the win this weekend, it's as simple as that,"
coach Warren Gatland told the Welsh Rugby Union website
(www.wru.co.uk).
"We've told the players that for us to be regarded as
contenders at the rugby World Cup we need to beat England at
home this weekend, to send out the message to everyone that we
are contenders."
Wales play world champions South Africa, Fiji, Samoa and
Namibia in their World Cup group.
Wales - 15-James Hook, 14-George North, 13-Jamie Roberts,
12-Gavin Henson, 11-Shane Williams, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike
Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan
Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Craig Mitchell,
2-LLoyd Burns, 1-Paul James.
Replacements: 16-Huw Bennett, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Josh
Turnbull, 19-Justin Tipuric, 20-Travis Knoyle, 21-Scott
Williams, 22-Aled Brew.
