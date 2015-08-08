Aug 8 Six Nations champions Ireland scored five tries in an impressive 35-21 defeat of Wales in Cardiff as their World Cup build-up began in earnest on Saturday.

Captain Jamie Heaslip, who became Ireland's most-capped back-row forward, was first to cross the Welsh line with further tries from Darren Cave, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Felix Jones.

Ireland will move into second place in World Rugby's rankings but for Wales, whose scores came from Richard Hibbard, Justin Tipuric and Alex Cuthbert, there will plenty of squad-tinkering needed in the weeks ahead as the World Cup looms.

The only cloud on Ireland's horizon was the sight of Munster flanker Tommy O'Donnell being carried off on a stretcher with a suspected shoulder injury.

Wales, who face England and Australia in World Cup Group A, dominated the opening few minutes before the greater experience of the Irish team began to show.

Ireland's first score came after Wales spilled possession and the visitors took the ball up and worked an overlap for Heaslip to score his 10th try in his 73rd test for his country.

Cave and the impressive Earls emphasised Ireland's superiority to put their side 25-7 ahead at halftime.

The Welsh cause was hardly helped by debutant Ross Moriarty earning a yellow card for catching Zebo with his arm.

Zebo scored early in the second half with a blindside try and then set up Jones as Ireland moved 35-7 ahead before losing their shape in the latter stages. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)