LONDON Nov 28 Wales prop Aaron Jarvis has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during the defeat by New Zealand in Cardiff last weekend.

The 26-year-old Ospreys player, who made his senior Wales debut against Argentina this month, will require surgery.

"Aaron suffered a significant ligament injury to his right knee in the Wales versus New Zealand game on Saturday," Ospreys physio Chris Towers said on the club's website on Wednesday.

"He is going to require surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2012-13 season.

"We are currently in discussions with specialists to establish the best surgical option and timing of the surgery to ensure the best outcome."

Jarvis's injury means Ospreys will be without three tight-head props as they prepare for back-to-back Heineken Cup clashes against Toulouse after Adam Jones and Joe Rees were also sidelined through injury.

Andrew Hore, the club's chief operations officer, said the schedule needed to be reviewed.

"The current season structure sees games in the top European competition go straight into a month of test rugby, and then back into Europe and the Welsh derbies, for a crucial month long period in December and January," he said.

"Looking at the players we have lost through injury in recent weeks, it's clear that the structure isn't working, for the national body nor the regional partners, and it needs to be looked at globally."

