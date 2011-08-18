LONDON Aug 18 Wales captain Ryan Jones has been
ruled out of their final World Cup warm-up match against
Argentina on Saturday with a calf injury, the Welsh Rugby Union
said on Thursday.
Jones was set to captain his country for a record-equalling
28th time but has been withdrawn as a precaution ahead of the
World Cup that kicks off next month in New Zealand.
Jones is replaced at number eight by Sale Sharks forward
Andy Powell with Jonathan Thomas added to the bench.
Flanker Martyn Williams takes over the captaincy and will
win his 99th cap.
Wales begin their World Cup campaign against world champions
South Africa on Sept. 11.
