LONDON Aug 18 Wales captain Ryan Jones has been ruled out of their final World Cup warm-up match against Argentina on Saturday with a calf injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Thursday.

Jones was set to captain his country for a record-equalling 28th time but has been withdrawn as a precaution ahead of the World Cup that kicks off next month in New Zealand.

Jones is replaced at number eight by Sale Sharks forward Andy Powell with Jonathan Thomas added to the bench.

Flanker Martyn Williams takes over the captaincy and will win his 99th cap.

Wales begin their World Cup campaign against world champions South Africa on Sept. 11. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Robert Woodward)