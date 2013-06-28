MELBOURNE, June 28 A Brisbane court has given Wales prop Craig Mitchell a suspended jail term for six months and fined him A$1,800 ($1,700) for assaulting a man at a local bar after the British and Irish Lions' victory over Australia in the opening test.

Capped 15 times, Mitchell was in Brisbane to watch the Lions game last Saturday after touring Japan with Wales.

Mitchell, 27, was also ordered by the Brisbane Magistrates Court to pay A$3,000 in compensation to the Brisbane resident.

Mitchell's companion, Richard Davies, was fined A$1,000 and ordered to pay A$2,000 in compensation for his part in the incident.

Local media said the victim had been knocked unconscious and published a photograph of him on websites showing heavy bruising around both eyes.

Both Mitchell and Davies had pleaded guilty after being charged with "assault occasioning bodily harm."

($1 = 1.0779 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)