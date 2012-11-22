Nov 22 Wales winger George North has been replaced in the starting lineup for Saturday's rugby test against world champions New Zealand at the Millennium stadium after sustaining a hip injury in training.

A statement on Thursday from the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said North would be replaced by his Scarlets team mate Liam Williams, who won his only cap against the Barbarians this year.

The WRU said North would remain in the Welsh training camp to receive treatment in the hope of returning to the side for the final match of the November international series against Australia on Saturday week. (Reporting by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)