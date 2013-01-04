Rugby-Ten English clubs selected for Women's Super Rugby launch
LONDON, Feb 28 Ten clubs have been offered places in a new women's domestic competition to start in September, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday.
Jan 4 Wales winger George North could be a doubt for the Six Nations championship after being carried off on a stretcher with head and neck injuries in Scarlets's 47-17 defeat at Ulster on Friday.
Scarlets backs coach Mark Jones told the BBC: "I only know what I saw on the replay. He's had a knee to the head and he's struggling with some head and neck issues."
Six Nations grand slam champions Wales, who have lost seven games in a row since their triumph in March, begin the defence of their title on Feb. 2 at home to Ireland.
Wales have been hit by a string of injury problems in recent months with flyhalf Rhys Priestland already out of the Six Nations with a ruptured Achilles tendon. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 28 South Africa centre Damian de Allende has been ruled out for the next three months after sustaining a serious ankle injury in the Super Rugby match against the Bulls, the Stormers confirmed on Tuesday.
Feb 28 Former Wallaby James O'Connor will be suspended by Toulon and may not have his contract extended following his detention by Paris police for an alleged attempt to buy cocaine, the French club's president Mourad Boudjellal has said.