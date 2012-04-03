Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
April 3 Wales centre Jamie Roberts will miss June's three-test tour of Australia after being told on Tuesday he needs knee surgery to repair cruciate ligament damage.
"It will mean a minimum of roughly six months away from the playing field," he said in a statement from his club side Cardiff Blues.
"It will also allow me to continue my focus on the final year of my degree in medicine and the finals I'll be sitting next March."
Roberts scored a memorable try in the Six Nations championship win against Italy last month as Wales steamrollered their way to a grand slam.
His injury is also a blow to the Blues, who sacked former Wales player and fellow centre Gavin Henson on Monday following a drinking incident on a flight.
They visit Ireland's defending champions Leinster in a Heineken Cup quarter-final this weekend. (Writing by Mark Meadows in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.