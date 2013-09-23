Sept 23 Wales centre Jamie Roberts looks set to miss the November internationals after undergoing ankle surgery, the BBC reported on Monday.

The British and Irish Lions back sustained the injury playing for his new French club Racing Metro two weeks ago.

"The doctors seem to think I'll be out for a good few months," said the 26-year-old Roberts who has played 53 times for his country.

"But I will be working on my rehab, trying my best to be fit for selection."

Wales, the Six Nations champions, play South Africa, Argentina, Tonga and Australia in November.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)