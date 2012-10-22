LONDON Oct 22 Ospreys prop Aaron Jarvis was the only uncapped player named in a 35-man Wales squad on Monday for the November test series but there was no recall for flyhalf Gavin Henson.

Henson, resurrecting his career with London Welsh, was overlooked in favour of Ospreys pivot Dan Biggar who was recalled after last playing for Wales against the Barbarians in June but was dropped for the series whitewash in Australia.

Interim coach Rob Howley has brought back Cardiff Blues centre Jamie Roberts for the series that starts against Argentina on Nov. 10, before they face Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

"We are really pleased with the strength and depth of the squad with some pleasing individual performances over the last three or four weeks," said Howley, who is standing in for British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland.

"But we all understand and realize the skill, physicality and intensity will go up over the next five weeks."

Wales squad:

Backs: Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Alex Cuthbert, George North, Harry Robinson, Ashley Beck, Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, Scott Williams, Dan Biggar, James Hook, Rhys Priestland, Tavis Knoyle, Mike Phillips, Lloyd Williams.

Forwards: Scott Andrews, Ryan Bevington, Paul James, Aaron Jarvis, Gethin Jenkins, Adam Jones, Richard Hibbard, Ken Owens, Matthew Rees, Bradley Davies, Luke Charteris, Ian Evans, Alun Wyn Jones, Toby Faletau, Ryan Jones, Rob McCusker, Aaron Shingler, Josh Turnbull, Justin Tipuric, Sam Warburton. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)