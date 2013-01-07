LONDON Jan 7 Wales fullback Morgan Stoddart announced his retirement from rugby on Monday after failing to recover from a broken leg.

The 28-year-old, capped eight times by Wales, sustained a double leg fracture against England in August 2011.

"It is with real sadness that I have to announce my retirement from rugby and it has been a difficult few months as I come to terms with the fact that I was not going to return to full fitness," Stoddart said in a statement released by his club side Scarlets.

"I have been very fortunate to play for the Scarlets and Wales and have enjoyed every game in my professional career working alongside some brilliant fellow professionals."

Stoddart, who scored a try on his international debut against South Africa in 2007, returned to action in October last year but had been dogged by "significant pain in the leg" ever since.

"Following a series of medical tests and consultations, detailed scans and strength tests, I've been advised that I cannot continue," he added. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Mark Meadows)