June 7 Wales named the following team on
Thursday to play Australia in the first of three tests at Lang
Park, Brisbane on Saturday:
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies,
12-Scott Williams, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike
Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (Captain), 6-Dan
Lydiate, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Ken
Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Matthew Rees, 17-Paul James, 18-Alun Wyn
Jones, 19-Ryan Jones, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook,
22-Ashley Beck.
