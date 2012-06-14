UPDATE 2-Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France lacked their usual inspiration and relied on the boot of Camille Lopez to labour to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
SYDNEY, June 14 Wales coach Rob Howley named the following team to play Australia in the second of three tests at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on Saturday:
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ashley Beck, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Ryan Jones, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Paul James, 18-Luke Charteris, 19-Justin Tipuric, 20-Rhys Webb, 21-James Hook, 22-Scott Williams. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)