Rugby-Guinness PRO12 Fixture
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Ulster and Zebre on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Ulster v Zebre (1805)
Nov 5 Wales head coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Tuesday for Saturday's test against South Africa at the Millennium Stadium (1730 GMT):
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Scott Williams, 11-Eli Walker, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Richard Hibbard, 1-Gethin Jenkins
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Scott Andrews, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Liam Williams (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches FRIDAY, MARCH 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Wales v Ireland (2005) SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v France (1330) England v Scotland (1600)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Super Rugby matches FRIDAY, MARCH 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs v Hurricanes (0635) Brumbies v Western Force (0845) SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues v Highlanders (0635) Reds v Crusaders (0845) Southern Kings v Stormers (1305) Cheetahs v Sunwolves (1515) Sharks v Waratahs (1730) Jaguares v Lions (1940)