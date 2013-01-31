HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
Seta Tamanivalu scored a 78th minute try as the Crusaders fought back from a 21-point deficit to clinch a tense victory over the Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash in Dunedin.
LONDON Jan 31 Wales coach Rob Howley on Thursday named the following team to play Ireland at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday (1330) in their opening Six Nations championship match:
Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Mike Phillips; 1-Gethin Jenkins, 2-Matthew Rees, 3-Adam Jones, 4-Andrew Coombs, 5-Ian Evans, 6-Aaron Shingler, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 8-Toby Faletau.
Replacement: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Paul James, 18-Craig Mitchell, 19-Olly Kohn, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-James Hook, 23-Scott Williams (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
WELLINGTON, March 4 Nehe Milner-Skudder grabbed a hat-trick of tries in a brilliant return from injury as the Wellington Hurricanes destroyed the Melbourne Rebels 71-6 in their Super Rugby match on Saturday.
MELBOURNE, March 4 All Blacks loose forward Steve Luatua has apologised to Tim Nanai-Williams for a high tackle that earned him a red card and condemned the undermanned Auckland Blues to a heavy defeat away to the Waikato Chiefs in their Super Rugby match on Friday.