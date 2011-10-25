LONDON Oct 25 Wales dual-code rugby
international Gareth Thomas has announced his retirement at the
age of 37, his agent said on Tuesday.
Thomas started his career in union and played for Wales 100
times between 1997 and 2005, captaining his country and the
British and Irish Lions before switching to league.
"We can confirm that Gareth Thomas is officially retiring
from both international and club rugby with immediate effect,"
Emanuele Palladino said in a statement.
"This marks the end of a remarkable career for a remarkable
person."
Thomas was due to play for Wales in rugby league's Four
Nations championship which starts on Friday.
"I have listened to and discussed this decision with many of
my family and close friends," Thomas said. "My mind has told me
that the time to retire is now.
"If you can't give 100 percent to rugby then you can't do it
justice. This is a sad day but I know that my time has come to
an end as a player.
"My passion for the amazing game will never end or leave
me," he added.
Thomas announced in 2009 that he was homosexual, the first
professional rugby union player to do so.
He started his career at Bridgend and played for Cardiff,
the Celtic Warriors and French club Toulouse as a quick and
powerful fullback, winger or centre before joining Super League
club Crusaders two years ago.
"Gareth hopes that through his achievements both on and off
the field he has left a lasting legacy within the game,"
Palladino said.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)