LONDON, July 19 Wales captain Sam Warburton will miss the opening months of the new rugby season as he recovers from the hamstring tear that ruled him out of the final British and Irish Lions test victory over Australia, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

Warburton was forced from the field in the Lions' second test defeat to Australia on June 29 and the WRU said that he would be out of action for three or four months.

"He had a scan with specialists in London yesterday which has shown the injury is already healing. He therefore does not need surgery but will require a period of rehabilitation between 12 to 16 weeks from the date of the injury," Cardiff Blues Head of Medical John Miles said in a statement.

Warburton should recover in time to lead Wales in their home November internationals against South Africa, Argentina and Tonga. (Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Justin Palmer)