Feb 14 Wales must remember their match-winning potential as they prepare to host France in the third round of the Six Nations, captain Sam Warburton said on Friday.

The defending champions were outmuscled by Ireland in a 26-3 loss in Dublin on Saturday and will look to bounce back positively against Les Bleus, who have won their opening two games against England and Italy, next Friday.

"We have won 10 out of our last 12 Six Nations games and we need to remember that," the 25-year-old Warburton said in a Welsh Rugby Union statement.

"We are used to meeting up at the start of the week in a positive mood so this week has been a little different.

"We took a day to look back and reflect, now the focus is on putting it right and we have got that opportunity in front of our home crowd to put in a performance and get the result against France.

"The players are desperate to show everyone the Wales they know."

The Welsh captain played his first full 80 minutes at the Aviva Stadium since returning from injury off the bench against Italy and he will look to gain further match fitness when he lines up for Cardiff Blues against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to playing this weekend, it's a win- win situation," he said.

"Hopefully, I can help them pick up some points in the league and for me I get the benefit of getting some more miles in the legs as well."

Wales, who regroup on Sunday, will be without centre Scott Williams for the rest of the Six Nations after he suffered a shoulder injury against Ireland. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Ed Osmond)