CARDIFF Dec 3 Wales as a passionate
rugby-mad nation affords mythical status to its playing greats
and the red-shirted hordes who packed the Millennium stadium on
Saturday gave winger Shane Williams a fitting send off on his
final international appearance.
Williams, despite his diminutive 5 feet 7 inches (1.7
metres) frame which now looks out of place in a game dominated
by bulked-up giants, has cut international defences to shreds in
a 11-year test career.
The 34-year-old scored his 58th international try on his
87th and last appearance for his country, giving one final
glimpse of his finishing prowess with a last-gasp score that
sweetened only slightly a 24-18 defeat at the hands of
Australia.
With a defence-stopping sidestep and the acceleration to
rival an Olympic sprinter, there has been no finer sight in
international rugby in the last decade than Williams darting
down the left touchline, ball in hand.
Like his compatriot and namesake JJ Williams, the winger
from the great Welsh sides of the 1970s, Shane Williams proved
one of the game's most clinical finishers.
Such was the emotion of his send-off on Saturday that
Williams, who led the team out at the start, struggled to wipe
away the tears as he clutched his two young children in a
pitchside farewell.
An hour later he cut a more composed figure in the
post-match press conference.
"The support this week has been unbelievable, overwhelming
at times," he said.
"Today, I know I'm a bit biased, but that was the best
atmosphere I've certainly played amongst.
"There has been no better place to play than at the
Millennium stadium...it's where it started for me and where it
has finished. The support at the end was fantastic... because of
them I was bawling my eyes out."
Williams, the 2008 IRB player of the year and part of the
2005 and 2008 Wales' grand slam-winning sides, said he could not
have scripted the final seconds of Saturday's game any better
after scampering over for his late try.
"It was a tough game against a very good Australian side
who had the majority of the ball. But it couldn't have finished
any better for me really to score a try... obviously mixed
emotions, it's nice to score tries but it's even better when
you're winning but it wasn't to be."
Williams, a British and Irish Lions tourist in 2005 and
2009, believes he is leaving one of the most talented and
youthful Welsh squads he has known, one which has the potential
to "do great things".
"We have a great number of excellent individuals coming
through," he said.
"When we get them playing as a complete team I have no doubt
that this squad can be one of the best teams in the world.
"Sitting there watching training sometimes... the confidence
in these young guys is just unbelievable. We believe that we are
capable of things.
"They are the most mentally tough group of individuals I
have worked with. I can't wait to see these guys firing on all
cylinders and winning things."
