SYDNEY Aug 18 Australian World Cup winner
Michael Foley has been appointed head coach of the New South
Wales Waratahs in place of Chris Hickey, the Super rugby team
said on Friday.
Foley, a former hooker who played 50 tests for the
Wallabies, was promoted from his position as forwards coach
after Hickey declined a new contract despite leading the team
to the playoffs in his third season in charge.
The 44-year-old will be expected to build a team to meet
the high expectations of the Sydney public, who made their
dissatisfaction at what they viewed as negative tactics clear
during the 2011 season.
"From a rugby perspective we need to execute at a higher
skill level with greater consistency -- that's what we want to
do on the field and we know that's what the crowds want to
see," Foley said in a news release.
"We need to put in performances which have mums and dads
saying 'that's worth bringing the kids to the stadium to have a
look at'."
Foley will be assisted by Scott Bowen as well as Alan
Gaffney, who will return to his home city after concluding his
job as Ireland's backs coach at the end of the World Cup in
October.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Thomas Williams, editing by
Greg Stutchbury)