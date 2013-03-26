* Appeal panel upholds five-point penalty

March 26 London Welsh lost their appeal on Tuesday against a five-point deduction for fielding ineligible player Tyson Keats.

An Independent Appeal Panel upheld the decision to dock the club five Premiership points and fine them 15,000 pounds ($22,800) but removed a further suspended five-point deduction that had been imposed in the original ruling earlier this month.

New Zealand-born scrumhalf Keats, 31, played 10 Premiership matches for London Welsh this season without being correctly registered.

Former London Welsh team manager Mike Scott has been banned from rugby for life for providing false information over the registration of Keats, including a forged British passport.

The club said in a statement it had been punished for the "completely unnecessary fraudulent actions of one individual".

"We are particularly disappointed for the players, who've given everything they can for the club, and ultimately it is they who have been punished for something completely beyond their control," London Welsh chief executive Tony Copsey said.

"However, there are still four games remaining in the season and the focus and efforts of the players, the coaching staff and everyone at London Welsh is now on those remaining matches."

The club, who won a court battle to join the Premiership this season, are bottom of the table, five points behind Sale Sharks.

London Welsh welcomed the removal of the suspended five-point penalty and said this had justified their decision to appeal.

Gareth Rees, chairman of the panel, said in a statement issued by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) that the Independent Appeal Panel had accepted that the circumstances of the case were exceptional.

"However, we have to mark this serious breach with a points deduction and, although we have allowed the appeal in respect of the five points which were suspended, we must acknowledge the impact on the integrity of the game and deduct five Premiership points with immediate effect," he said. ($1 = 0.6586 British pounds)

(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Justin Palmer)