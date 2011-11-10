LONDON Nov 10 Jonny Wilkinson has
labelled his England team mates as naive to think their World
Cup drinking session would go unreported and believes some of
them arrived at the tournament in the wrong frame of mind.
England's 2003 World Cup-winning flyhalf, famously dedicated
to his sole life aim of becoming the best rugby player in the
world, made the observations in his autobiography "Jonny", which
was published on Thursday.
In the book Wilkinson said he was ready to walk away from
England last year after losing his starting berth to Toby Flood
and launched a withering attack on the balls used in the last
World Cup and the tournament organisers who defended them.
Wilkinson also chronicled his early days in the sport,
saying he used to be literally sick with worry before every
primary school match.
Wilkinson, 32, is the opposite of the stereotypical
beer-drinking, song-singing rugby player of yore and says
himself that he takes his dedication to abstinence and training
to levels that are detrimental to his physical and mental
well-being.
"When I was 20-years-old, with England, I would go out after
some games so I don't have a view on other people. It works for
some, not for others," Wilkinson wrote when examining the
fallout of the now infamous night out in Queenstown, which led
to pictures of stand-in captain Mike Tindall and others looking
the worse for wear during "Mad Midget Weekender".
"What I cannot understand is the naivety of people going out
to the extent that they did and it not crossing their minds it
would find its way back to the media. With a camera on pretty
much every phone these days, how could it not come back?
"What is required is individual responsibility and not
Johnno (manager Martin Johnson) at his wit's end."
Wilkinson said there had been a squad meeting following the
incident but he felt unable to contribute.
"My own position is so far on the obsessive side of
preparation and professionalism that I fear my point of view is
not going to be shared by anyone," he said.
LACKING RESPECT
He was more forthright when it came to playing matters after
England lurched through the group phase before losing to France
in the quarter-finals last month.
Rested for the pool victory over Georgia, he said he was
disappointed that individuals were playing for themselves,
attempting to showboat and lacking respect for their opponents.
He was so annoyed that he decided, unusually, to voice his
concerns at a team meeting.
What Wilkinson could do little about, however, was his poor
kicking. Having missed an unprecedented five successive
penalties in the opening win over Argentina he remained wayward
throughout the tournament.
At the time he refused to blame the Gilbert ball, apart from
suggesting that the match balls were more difficult to control
than those used in practice.
In the book, however, he has unleashed his frustration,
explaining how the numbered match balls each had such differing
characteristics that he and fellow flyhalf Toby Flood wrote
notes for each one corresponding to their flight path.
"The problem is that when you feel like you're smashing it
and the feedback is telling you that everything is great, yet
the ball is swinging both ways and missing one way and then the
other, you're left with a very difficult situation," he said.
"From then on it's a joke.
"The organisers claim that all the balls are the same, but
they're not. If they were they wouldn't be doing this. My
feeling is that it's just horribly unprofessional and an
extremely bitter pill to swallow that, at the biggest tournament
in the sport, we're having to deal with this."
Wilkinson might not have been in New Zealand at all after
reaching such a low ebb last year that he seriously considered
retiring from international rugby and concentrating his efforts
on his French club Toulon.
Ahead of a meeting with Johnson before the 2010 November
internationals, Wilkinson thought: "with England my confidence
has just disappeared and I'm not surprised the team respond
better with Toby Flood at number 10."
Wilkinson said he considered the matter for several weeks
before deciding he did not want to bow out with his reputation
at such a low point.
Typically, he threw himself into the World Cup preparation
with such gusto that he topped the entire squad by a distance in
their regular fitness tests and re-established himself as
first-choice flyhalf.
Wilkinson was candid about the dark days he experienced
during his repeated injury absences and said that even at the
pinnacle of his career, when he landed the last-minute drop goal
to win the 2003 World Cup, he struggled to enjoy the moment.
"Here I am, celebrating the achievement of my life's goals
and yet I can't stop thinking it can only be downhill from
here," he wrote of that Sydney night.
Those goals were set when Wilkinson first started playing
mini-rugby in southern England, when he began honing the talents
that helped him develop into one of the best-tackling backs the
game has seen.
"When I see those guys I don't just want to tackle them, I
want to knock them into the next field and I want to shock those
parents watching from the sidelines," he said of an under-eights
match.
