PARIS Dec 17 Former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson has extended his contract with French side Toulon until the end of the 2012-13 season, the Top 14 club said.

"After having taken the decision to end his international career, Jonny Wilkinson has decided to take another important decision," Toulon said in a statement on their website (www.rctoulon.com).

"He has officially extended his contract with RC Toulon by one year."

Wilkinson's previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

The 32-year-old Wilkinson, who helped England win the World Cup in 2003, ended his international career earlier this week having won 91 caps for England.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)