PARIS Dec 17 Former England flyhalf
Jonny Wilkinson has extended his contract with French side
Toulon until the end of the 2012-13 season, the Top 14 club
said.
"After having taken the decision to end his international
career, Jonny Wilkinson has decided to take another important
decision," Toulon said in a statement on their website
(www.rctoulon.com).
"He has officially extended his contract with RC Toulon by
one year."
Wilkinson's previous contract was due to expire at the end
of this season.
The 32-year-old Wilkinson, who helped England win the World
Cup in 2003, ended his international career earlier this week
having won 91 caps for England.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)