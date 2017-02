INVERCARGILL, New Zealand, Sept 10 Scotland beat Romania 34-24 (halftime 18-11) in their rugby World Cup Pool B match at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Scores:

Scotland - Tries: Mike Blair, Joe Ansbro, Simon Danielli (2), Penalties: Chris Paterson (4). Conversion: Paterson.

Romania - Tries: Mihaita Lazar, Dan Carpo. Penalties: Danut Dumbrava (2) Ionut Dimofte (2), Conversion: Dimofte.

Referee: Dave Pearson (England)

